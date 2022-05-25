PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt
Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to consider conversion of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, into a central varsity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to make serious efforts to stop any such move and protect its existing status.
Taking a serious note of the HC’s direction, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the interests of Punjab should have been taken up in court, in which the state government seems to be failing.
“Panjab University should not be converted to a Central University at any cost and the Punjab government needs to be more serious in this matter. The Government should consult with senior advocates and take it forward to preserve the heritage of Punjab, said Dhami.
-
Bengaluru: Two men spray paint ‘sorry’ on school walls, streets
Two men spray painted the word 'sorry' in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte area on Tuesday. Police said efforts to trace those behind the incident are ongoing. Two bike-borne persons were seen in CCTV footage recovered from the street across the Shanthidhama School. The DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told reporters that efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants.
-
21-year-old arrested for killing lover, dumping body in railway tracks
Mumbai A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing Khairnar's friend, stuffing Sarika Damodar Chalke (26), who was reported missing by family members at the Dindoshi police station's body in a gunny bag and dumping it on the railway tracks between Matunga and Mahim on Tuesday. Senior police inspector Mumbai Central Government Railway Police station, Kedari Pawar, said that two trackmen had noticed the gunny bag in the tracks between Matunga and Mahim stations at about 9.30 am on Tuesday.
-
Polls to seven MLC seats in Karnataka set to be "unopposed"
The biennial election to seven seats of Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June three, is set to be "unopposed", as all the seven nominations filed are in order. The ruling BJP has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister and party vice-president Laxman Savadi, party's state secretaries Hemalatha Nayak and S Keshavaprasad, and president of SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in the MLC elections in which the Members of the Legislative Assembly will vote.
-
Embracing killer of ex-PM sets wrong precedent: Shiv Sena criticises MK Stalin
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday criticised Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for welcoming Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict AG Perarivalan, saying such acts set a wrong precedent and do not sit well in the political culture of the country. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said that Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in May 1991 was shocking but a chief minister embracing Perarivalan is even more shocking.
-
Mumbai Traffic Police to enforce helmet rule for pillion riders from Jun 9
The Mumbai Traffic Police will start penalising two-wheeler riders if the pillion rider is without a helmet from June 9, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. A similar penalty will be imposed for pillion riders without helmets. Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ) said they penalise an average of 1,200 two-wheeler riders for helmetless riding every day. Roushan said that the police are also writing to schools and colleges to create awareness on road safety and the helmet rule.
