PU senate: 14.7% votes cast in first phase of polling for graduate constituency

The first phase of polling for the registered graduate constituency of the Panjab University (PU) senate was held on Sunday, where 42,228 (14.7%) out of 2,87,997 eligible members case their vote.

As per PU officials, maximum voting among the 37 districts where booths were set up was at Muktsar, where 5,577 (25.6%) out of 21,782 members cast their vote. Meanwhile, voting was lowest in Delhi ,where only 77 cast their vote out of 4,565 members. In Chandigarh 4,114 (8.7%) of 47,548 cast their vote.

The voting percentage is lower than other constituencies. A former senator said that voting remains low for this is because many people change their address or shift elsewhere and don’t end up voting. Around 50,000 votes were cast in this constituency last time, and with 61 booths yet to hold elections, a similar number is expected this time.

Of the eight constituencies of PU senate, the registered graduate constituency is the largest, with 3,61,869 voters, who elect 15 members to the senate. There are 41 candidates in the fray

The elections were earlier delayed due to non-availability of required polling booths in Punjab and Haryana. The matter had also been taken up at the Punjab and Haryana high court. The PU authorities are yet to announce the date for the second phase of polling at 61 booths.