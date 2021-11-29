PU senate: College teacher writes to chancellor over cancellation of election, seeks probe

Tarun Ghai, whose election to Panjab University (PU) senate was declared ineligible by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Friday, has now written to Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of PU, seeking an independent probe into the matter.

The varsity’s order stated that Ghai, whose services were terminated in June by SPN College, Mukerian, where he was an assistant professor, is not a teacher in any college, but was elected from the constituency of teachers of affiliated colleges in August, although he was not reinstated by the college management even after PU’s directions to revoke his termination.

Ghai in his letter stated, “After the college management went to court, challenging the varsity’s order to reinstate me, the varsity gave the affidavit in the Punjab and Haryana high court in support of my case, thus again declaring my termination illegal. After this I contested the senate election and was declared elected.”

Manoj Kumar, who was also a candidate from the same constituency, had written to the chancellor questioning Ghai’s eligibility after he was declared elected to the senate. He later also approached the HC as well. “But now, contradicting its own previous orders, vice-chancellor of PU has declared my election to senate null and void,” reads the letter written to PU chancellor.

The letter also states, “Such a self-contradiction in a serious matter needs to be thoroughly probed by an independent and competent authority after placing vice chancellor of PU under suspension to ensure an independent inquiry.” He has also decided to hold a protest outside the V-C’s office for 24 hours on Monday.