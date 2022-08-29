PU students continue to demand warden’s replacement
Students continued their protest for the third consecutive day on Sunday demanding replacement of the warden of Panjab University’s girls’ hostel number 4 over alleged misbehaviour.
Members of student bodies including National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar) are also participating in the protest.
Sachin Galav of NSUI said they will intensify their protest if their demand is not met. “Hostellers are not happy with the warden’s attitude and varsity authorities have not accepted our demand. Even PhD scholars who are protesting are being threatened by their guides/supervisors to not participate,” said Aman of PSU (Lalkaar).
Before starting the indefinite protest, the hostel residents had submitted a written letter to the varsity authorities demanding the warden’s removal.
Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) continued their protest outside the vice-chancellor Raj Kumar’s office over non-issue of detailed mark sheets and degrees to schedule caste students covered under the post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme.
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
