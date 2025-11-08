PU students to continue stir despite Centre’s rollback of senate reforms

The Union ministry of education rescinded its notification on restructuring of Panjab University on Friday evening. Student bodies holding a demonstration, demanding a fresh senate election schedule, on the PU campus on Friday. (HT Photo)

However, the Centre’s decision did little to alter the stance of student groups agitating under the banner of Panjab University Bachao Morcha.

Amid growing support for their cause, they announced to continue their protest until the schedule for senate elections was announced. The morcha will also be going ahead with the planned university shutdown on November 10.

Former Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Archit Garg said, “The rollback means little without senate elections. The movement is about restoring democracy on campus.”

PUCSC general secretary Abhishek Daggar added, “As long as there’s no clear timeline for elections, our protest will go on.”

The previous term of the senate had expired on October 31, 2024, and the varsity has been awaiting the election schedule from the office of the chancellor, the Vice-President of India, ever since.

Over the past year, the senate election schedule has been sent four times to the office of the chancellor, but has seen no response.

“Our next course of action will be to finalise a fresh senate election schedule and send it to the chancellor for approval. The varsity administration is also considering declaring a day off on November 10, given the scale of the planned agitation,” said vice-chancellor Renu Vig.

Earlier in the day, the campus witnessed continued demonstrations, as students pressed on with their agitation, demanding the announcement of senate elections.

By afternoon, nearly 200 students had gathered outside the vice-chancellor’s office, joined by members of multiple farmer bodies, former senators and PU alumni, with around 50 police personnel keeping a watch.

The demonstration also drew a series of political and religious leaders extending their solidarity.

Among them were Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC); Giani Harpreet Singh, president of Shiromani Akali Dal’s breakaway faction; Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh; former Fatehgarh Sahib Kuljit Singh Nagra and former Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon.

The evening concluded with a visit by MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who called for “protecting the sanctity of Panjab University” and criticised the Centre’s handling of the reforms.

Earlier, dean student welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan held a meeting with leaders of various student organisations, all except the ABVP, to discuss their grievances and their plans for the November 10 university shutdown.

Chauhan urged the students to ensure that no harm came to the university during the agitation and assured them their concerns will be looked after by the authorities.