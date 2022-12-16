PU syndicate elections on December 24

Panjab University (PU) will be holding the next election of its syndicate on December 24, as per the schedule issued on Thursday.

The one-year term of the present syndicate will end on December 31. According to the communication issued by the PU registrar to the senate members, polling will be held at the Senate Hall from 9 am onwards.

The last election for the executive arm of the senate, varsity’s apex governing body, was held on July 2 after an over 18-month delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and all members were elected unopposed.

The 15-member body includes two members each from the languages, law and medical science faculties, and three members each from the arts, sciences and combined faculties.

Before the December 24 election, the current syndicate will hold its last meeting on December 19.

Executive government of PU

According to the PU calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate as it deems fit in the matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges, recommendations of the board of finance relating to annual budget, supplementary grants, among others.

The calendar also grants power to the syndicate to pass orders on various university matters, including those related to colleges, academic council and faculties, and sanctions proposals of new expenditure up to a particular limit.

Senate to meet on December 30

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the PU senate, last this year, will be held on December 30. The meeting will start at 12.30 pm in the Senate Hall.

Although the agenda papers have not been issued by the varsity to senate members so far, it is likely that the annual budget approved by the syndicate in November, including pay hike for teaching staff as per UGC 7th Pay Commission, will come up for senate’s nod.