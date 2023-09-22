PU syndicate to review post matric scholarship policy

Panjab University (PU) syndicate will deliberate on the post matric scholarship (PMS) policy of the Punjab government at the syndicate meeting scheduled on Saturday. SC students who belong to Punjab and whose annual family income is below ₹ 2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme. (HT Photo)

The Punjab government has not paid the total claim of the university since the 2013-2014 session and the balance has piled up to ₹20.95 crore.

As per PU, the objective of the PMS scheme is to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) students studying at post-matriculation or post-secondary stage to enable them to complete their education. SC students who belong to Punjab and whose annual family income is below ₹2.5 lakh are eligible for the scheme.

As per latest instructions issued by the SC/ST cell of PU, as of now, for normal courses, the tuition fees and other non-refundable charges will not be charged. For self-financed courses, students have to deposit 25% fees at the start of first semester and 25% fees at the start of the second semester.

The syndicate in December 2022 had resolved that a letter be sent by the V-C to the Punjab government that earlier the university and colleges used to take fees from SC students but after the Punjab government’s letter to the university, they stopped paying the fees and the government also didn’t release full funds.

Letters were sent to the Punjab government on January 30 and May 18, but no reply has been yet received and no pending grant from the government claimed since the 2013-2014 session has been released.

In the letter sent to Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann on January 30, it was detailed that from the university departments/regional centres and the constituent colleges, a total ₹20.95 crore is pending. The letter further continued that in the absence of reimbursement of fees under the PMS scheme, it had become difficult for PU to continue the scheme.

Mann’s personal intervention was sought or else the university would have to start charging fees from SC students from the 2023-24 session onwards.

Syndicate to consider appointment of professors of practice

The syndicate will also consider recommendations for the appointment of a professor of practice in PU. As per the UGC guidelines, they have been envisioned under the National Education Policy. Their objective is to develop courses and curriculum to meet industrial and societal needs. Experts who have made remarkable contributions in their fields and with at least 15 years of experience will be eligible.

A formal academic qualification will not be essential and the number of professors of practice should not exceed 10% of the sanctioned posts.

There are a total of 10 agendas for consideration, 17 for ratification and six for information.