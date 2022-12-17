PU syndicate to take call on enhancement of honorarium to guest faculty

The Panjab University (PU) syndicate at its next meeting on December 19 will take a call on the adoption of a 2019 letter from University Grants Commission (UGC) regarding enhancing honorarium for guest faculty.

As per the UGC letter, the honorarium for the guest faculty will be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per lecture and the monthly ceiling from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.

The commission had written and notified all universities and colleges regarding the revised guidelines, consequent upon the implementation of the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The PU syndicate had in its last meeting in November adopted the revised UGC pay scales as per 7th Pay Commission for teachers.

UGC had also stated in its letter that guest faculty be appointed only against the sanctioned posts. However, if the sanctioned posts are not adequate as per workload, up to 20% more teachers can be appointed as guest faculty.

The letter sent by the secretary of UGC was considered by the PU syndicate in March 2019, but no decision was taken and the item was withdrawn at that time.

Relaxation of LTC rules for physically-challenged staffers

The syndicate will also take a decision on adoption of two Union government notifications to permit physically challenged staffers to use their own or hired taxi for leave travel concession (LTC) journey. Currently, LTC is allowed only on use of public transport.

The university has sought a clarification from the Punjab government in this regard, but are yet to receive a response.

The syndicate will also take a call on the recommendations of a committee made in October to finalise guidelines to provide financial assistance to teachers for attending conferences, seminars and writing projects, publication grants etc.

The varsity’s board of finance (BoF) in March had made an allocation of ₹1 crore for these purposes.

