PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases

The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018.

The teachers’ body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.

The letter to V-C stated that in the meantime, the period of three years granted in the said Clause has also lapsed, leaving all these teachers in the lurch. “It is requested that all these cases may be cleared immediately, subjecte to any adverse clarification that may be received from UGC or ministry of education,” the letter to V-C states.