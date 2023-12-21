close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU to hold online senate meeting on December 29

PU to hold online senate meeting on December 29

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 21, 2023 10:58 PM IST

The court on October 18 2023 had ordered that after the PU syndicate's meeting held on July 31 2023 be put before the senate for taking a final decision within four weeks and the decision be placed before the court before the next date of hearing which was November 21

After the Punjab and Haryana high court rejected Panjab University’s (PU) application for a further extension in the case of regularisation of professor Sukhwinder Singh’s service, PU will have to hold a senate meeting to take up the case as an agenda despite earlier cancelling the meeting. An online senate meeting is now scheduled for December 29.

After the high court’s stay on syndicate elections, the PU senate meeting had earlier been postponed for logistical reasons. (HT FILE)
The court on October 18 2023 had ordered that after the PU syndicate’s meeting held on July 31 2023 be put before the senate for taking a final decision within four weeks and the decision be placed before the court before the next date of hearing which was November 21.

However, PU had not held a senate meeting since then and had filed an application seeking extension of time to comply with this order.

The bench of Justice Harsh Banger on November 21 had noted that the court found no acceptable reason justifying the non compliance of the order and there is no justified ground for seeking extension. The application was dismissed with further cost of 25,000 to PU to be deposited with Poor Patients Welfare Fund PGIMER.

A show cause notice was also issued to PU registrar Yajvender Pal Verma as to why the proceedings under Contempt of Courts Act should not be initiated against him.

After the high court’s stay on syndicate elections, the PU senate meeting had earlier also been postponed for logistical reasons. However, now the meeting has been scheduled for December 29. This will be the sole agenda of the meeting.

Sign out