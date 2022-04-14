PU to restart ‘earn while you learn’ scheme soon

With physical classes at Panjab University (PU) having resumed from March onwards, the varsity is also working on bringing back the “earn while you learn” scheme for students.

The scheme will be resumed from the current financial year and the process has already been started by the office of dean student welfare (DSW). The departments and the hostels are likely to receive intimation in this regard from the varsity, so that willing students can enrol under the scheme.

The scheme was launched by in 2018, under which students are paid ₹100 per hour and allowed to work for a maximum of 40 hours in a month. Under this, students are engaged to work at libraries and labs beyond normal office hours or on holidays and given assignments including ones related to placement related activities at departments.

The scheme is aimed at providing opportunities to the students of economically weaker sections. PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh, said, “As the university has reopened now for everyone, we want to reach out to maximum number of students so that they can benefit from the scheme.”

As PU was shut amid the pandemic, students could not avail the benefits of the scheme during the last two academic sessions.

Students’ demand

The students of the university had also demanded the resumption of the scheme. National Students Union of India (NSUI) had also written to the DSW to resume the scheme at large scale for the students. “Due to the pandemic, the students could not avail the benefit of the scheme. We recently took up the issue with the varsity and demanded that it is started again,” said, PU president of NSUI Nikhil Narmeta.

