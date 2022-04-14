PU to restart ‘earn while you learn’ scheme soon
With physical classes at Panjab University (PU) having resumed from March onwards, the varsity is also working on bringing back the “earn while you learn” scheme for students.
The scheme will be resumed from the current financial year and the process has already been started by the office of dean student welfare (DSW). The departments and the hostels are likely to receive intimation in this regard from the varsity, so that willing students can enrol under the scheme.
The scheme was launched by in 2018, under which students are paid ₹100 per hour and allowed to work for a maximum of 40 hours in a month. Under this, students are engaged to work at libraries and labs beyond normal office hours or on holidays and given assignments including ones related to placement related activities at departments.
The scheme is aimed at providing opportunities to the students of economically weaker sections. PU’s dean student welfare (DSW) Jagtar Singh, said, “As the university has reopened now for everyone, we want to reach out to maximum number of students so that they can benefit from the scheme.”
As PU was shut amid the pandemic, students could not avail the benefits of the scheme during the last two academic sessions.
Students’ demand
The students of the university had also demanded the resumption of the scheme. National Students Union of India (NSUI) had also written to the DSW to resume the scheme at large scale for the students. “Due to the pandemic, the students could not avail the benefit of the scheme. We recently took up the issue with the varsity and demanded that it is started again,” said, PU president of NSUI Nikhil Narmeta.
-
PU to award 1,100 PhD degrees at annual convocation on May 6
Around 1,100 PhD scholars will be awarded doctorate degrees at Panjab University's (PU) 69th annual convocation on May 6. This includes all PhD degrees notified since the last convocation in 2019, when 493 degrees were awarded. The university had skipped the annual convocation in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions in force in Chandigarh. At the 68th annual convocation, held on April 28, 2019, a total of 1,020 students had received their degrees.
-
TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 : Shivendra grabs halfway lead
Shivendra Singh Sisodia of Gurugram struck a superb nine-under 63, the tournament's best round so far, to grab the halfway lead at the ₹50 lakh TATA Steel Players Championship 2022 being played at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (67-66) came up with a flawless 66 on Wednesday to be placed second at 11-under 133. The cut was declared at one-over 145. Fifty-seven professionals made the cut.
-
2 Sikh men attacked in NY, second assault in 10 days
New York: In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens, New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month. A police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested. The attack happened “very close” to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.
-
Six injured in Odisha communal clash
Official said a group of people of Dibyasinghprasad village of Khurda district carrying Goddess Mangala in a procession were attacked by 20-30 people from minority community on Wednesday afternoon. During Jhamu Jatra, devotees walk on burning charcoal to complete their vow and collect sacred water from river or water bodies and pray to goddess. Protesting the attack, the people in the procession staged dharna in front of the Khurda town police station and demanded action.
-
Mann welcomes CJI on his visit to state
Amritsar: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday welcomed Chief Justice of India NV Ramana during his visit to the state, in Amritsar on Wednesday. Mann said that the people of Punjab and its government are elated to welcome the CJI and his family on their visit to the state. Chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, director general of police VK Bhawra, and district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa joined the CM in receiving the CJI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics