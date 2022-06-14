Public libraries face closure due to lack of funds, basic infrastructure in Ferozepur, Fazilka
Public libraries in Ferozepur and Fazilka districts, which once used to thrive with readers, are on the verge of closure due to continuous neglect by authorities, lack of basic infrastructure and paucity of funds.
The district library at the municipal park, Ferozepur, has as many as 4,100 members and once used to be frequented by over a hundred people daily. However, the number of daily visitors has come down to almost a few people as not even daily newspapers are available there due to lack of funds.
“There is only one employee, a peon, in the library while the post of librarian has been lying vacant since 1996. The financial condition of the library is so bad that the library does not even have funds to buy newspapers,” said Harmit Vidyarthi, president of Kala Peed, a literary organisation.
He said that nothing has been done to improve things despite requests from staff and readers.
Kuldeep Singh, a local writer, said that over the years, no official has visited the library, which has 42,500 books.
“Every year, the Ram Mohan Rai Library, Kolkata, donate books here, but due to lack of Almirah’s, more than 8,000 books are just packed in bags,” he said.
Vipul Narang, a social activist, said that aspirants of competitive exams, especially from poor families, cannot access competitive journals or reference books for their preparations due to lack of such material in the library.
Jagdeep Singh Sandhu, district language officer, Ferozepur, who is in charge of the library, acknowledged the lack of staff and funds.
“We have submitted a detailed report to revamp the library to higher officials and awaiting response,” he said.
The municipal library at Partap Park, Fazilka, was handed over to the local press club for maintenance and functioning a few years ago and presently, the organisation not only manages the books stocked there, but is also trying hard to inculcate the habit of reading among people by arranging the latest periodicals and magazines from time to time.
“The state government should facilitate some funds to let us better manage the library,” said Shashi Kant, a social worker.
Manoj Tripathi, a book lover, said that another library at Sadhu Ashram, Fazilka, has more than 5,000 religious books including rare scriptures, but there are no readers due to which it has been lying closed.
The libraries in both the districts lack proper staff and even basic facilities, including drinking water.
Meanwhile, Vijay Setia, secretary Red Cross, Fazilka, said that a new modern district library is under construction and soon readers and students will get better infrastructure and books.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
-
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics