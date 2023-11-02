News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Public organisations in Shimla protest Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

Public organisations in Shimla protest Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 02, 2023 07:26 AM IST

The protesters said that the attacks on Gaza Strip have resulted in the loss of approximately 9,000 lives over the past 26 days

Various public organisations led by All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO) held a protest outside the DC Office in Shimla against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. The protesters said that the attacks on Gaza Strip have resulted in the loss of approximately 9,000 lives over the past 26 days. Thousands more have been injured, with one-third being children.

Public organisations in Shimla protest Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip (REUTERS)
Public organisations in Shimla protest Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip (REUTERS)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out