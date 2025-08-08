Public participation necessary to protect environment: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday said that apart from the government’s initiatives, public participation is required to protect the environment. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan during an event in Karnal on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He was addressing a gathering at the district-level Van Mahotsav organised at Sitamai village of Karnal.

“The government is doing its work but along with it, the common people will also have to perform their duty by planting as many trees as possible,” he said.

At the village, Kalyan paid his respects at the Sitamai temple and planted a sapling on the panchayat land, where 1,000 saplings were planted by school students.

“Today we need more and more forest area. To live a good life, we need trees and greenery, only then we will be able to breathe in good air, only then our lungs will be fine,” the speaker said.

He further said that no matter how much money we earn, if we do not leave a good environment for our children, they will not be able to breathe clean air.

“Today we all have to take a pledge that we will plant as many trees as possible. Along with this, trees have to be taken care of like children. Our existence is due to trees. He called upon everyone to contribute in planting as many trees as possible as a responsible citizen,” he added.