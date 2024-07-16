 Public works minister apprises Gadkari of ongoing road projects in Punjab - Hindustan Times
Public works minister apprises Gadkari of ongoing road projects in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 16, 2024 10:32 PM IST

Public works and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO attended a review meeting, of the national highway projects in Punjab, chaired by union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday.

In the meeting it was informed that, at present, projects of 1,438 Kms of national highways costing around 45,000 crore are being constructed in Punjab.

Issues related to the completion of the projects including to give the possession of acquired land, to expedite distribution of compensation amount, to prepare land bank of non-forest land in exchange of forest land acquired for projects and to provide ash from thermal power plants was discussed. The matter of delay in acquiring land for some projects was discussed in detail and a quick solution was emphasised.

On the issues highlighted by Gadkari, the Punjab minister assured that the state government would resolve all these issues in a time bound manner to make the transport facilities smoother for the people of the state. The project of constructing the vehicular under pass (VUP) at Khankot for better connectivity of highways and to improve road safety was also brought to the notice of the union minister.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Public works minister apprises Gadkari of ongoing road projects in Punjab
© 2024 HindustanTimes
