Pull up socks, expedite probe: HC to Punjab poll panel on Patiala SSP audio clip

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday asked the state election commission to expedite the inquiry into the audio clip released by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal last week of Patiala SSP Varun Sharma purportedly directing his subordinates to obstruct opposition candidates from filing their nomination papers for the December 14 zila parishad and block samiti elections. Taking up the public interest litigations by Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa of the Congress and SAD leader Daljeet Singh Cheema, the high court gave the state election commission time till Wednesday and deferred the hearing.

“Pull up your socks and hasten the inquiry,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said while deferring the hearing for Wednesday.

Bajwa has sought the extension of the last date for filing of nomination papers for elections, which ended on December 4, amid allegations of sabotage.

He also demanded action into the controversy surrounding the audio clip.

The SAD accused the AAP government of misusing the police machinery to subvert the electoral process and sought an independent probe into the controversy.

While the state government opposed the PILs, the state election commission said that an ADGP-level officer was inquiring into the matter.

The Patiala police have denied the allegations, calling the clip a “fake, AI-generated video” circulated with malicious intent, and have registered a case against unidentified individuals under the IT Act.

The elections for 22 zila parishads and 153 block samitis are scheduled for December 14, while counting will be held on December 17.

The last date for filing nominations was December 4, which saw complaints of snatching of nomination papers in Patiala district and other areas.