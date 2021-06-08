Pulwama all set for 4th sero survey

The fourth round of the population-based sero survey will be conducted later this month to determine what percentage of the population had developed antibodies for the coronavirus disease during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is conducting the fourth round of the ‘National sero-survey for Covid-19 ’ in June in the same 70 districts, in which the first three rounds were conducted.

This survey will cover the general population aged six years and above and healthcare workers working in district hospitals of these districts. “In Jammu and Kashmir, the survey will be conducted in Pulwama district by the department of community medicine, Government Medical College, Srinagar, in the third week of June,” said Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan, head of the department.

“During the survey, 400 blood samples will be collected from 10 pre-designated clusters and 100 samples will be collected from health care providers,” he said.

The district was chosen in the first survey as it was a low risk district as per number of cases per million population.

So far, 13,910 cases have been recorded in Pulwama till June 6 and 176 patients have succumbed.

During the last three rounds conducted in 2020, the sero-prevalence of SARS CoV-2 infection among general population in the district was found to be 2%, 27.3% and 31.5% respectively, during the months of May-June, August-September and December, 2020.

“The fourth round has important significance due to widespread infection during the second COVID-19 wave and the vaccination drive against SARS CoV-2 infection among the adult population during the last four to five months,” Khan said.

Kashmir’s first district-wise sero survey for Covid had detected antibodies in 39% of the population in the Valley in November. Similarly, a sero survey in hospitals of the Valley had found that around 27% of the healthcare workers had antibodies against COVID in February.