PU-Morcha standoff, farmers’ gathering: Chandigarh set for high-voltage drama on November 26

With over 10,000 farmers of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) expected to converge onto Chandigarh to mark the fifth anniversary of the “Delhi Chalo” march on November 26, and the Panjab University Bachao Morcha also announcing a campus bandh on the same day, tricity residents, especially students who have their exams scheduled for the day, are set to be on the receiving end. The upcoming PU bandh call comes as an eerie reminder of the November 10 shutdown when protesters stormed the campus after breaking the barricades. (HT File)

While the Morcha members have already announced that they won’t allow any activity on campus, including exams, on Wednesday, varsity authorities too refused to budge, stating that the exams will not be postponed at any cost.

On Monday, the office of the dean of university instructions (DUI) issued a notification declaring November 26 as a working day, directing all faculty members to remain present in their departments from 9 am to 5 pm. The notification reiterated that “the examinations will take place as per schedule”, signalling at the administration’s decision taken with the backing of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), majority of whom were against the postponement of the exams.

In a meeting with the chairpersons of all university departments on Monday, vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig urged the faculty to counsel the students against disrupting the exams. The PU administration emphasised that while protesters have a democratic right to dissent, “students who wish to appear for examinations have an equal right to do so without obstruction.”

Will ask outsiders to join, shut down Gates 1 & 2

In response, Morcha leaders have claimed that they will intensify their call for PU bandh on November 26. Morcha leader Raman said that until Monday, their appeal was restricted to students, with no call for outsiders to join. That position, he added, stands changed, reiterating they will now be calling on outsiders to join the protest as well.

The Morcha plans to shut down Gates 1 and 2, keeping only Gate 3 open for residential movement. Leaders have also warned of shutting down the administrative block and blocking entry to examination centres on the day of the exam. “We’ll do whatever it takes to prevent the exams from taking place,” a Morcha representative said, signalling a sharp escalation in their agitation.

Students with exams caught in a dilemma

Caught in the crossfire between an unyielding PU administration and an agitated Morcha are students who have their exams scheduled for November 26. Many are unsure whether to come to campus at all, torn between the fear of academic loss and concerns about their own safety. Agreema Justa, a third year UILS student who has an exam on Wednesday, said, “If the protest escalates like the last campus shutdown, what are we going to do? We might get stopped at the gate, or something might happen at the centre itself.” She added that the students are relying heavily on the university’s security arrangements to ensure examinations proceed smoothly.

Registrar YP Verma acknowledged these concerns, saying students are “the real sufferers” in the ongoing standoff. He, however, assured that the varsity has requested additional police deployment on campus. “We have asked the police to ensure that students remain unaffected, particularly those who have examinations on Wednesday,” he said.

Farmers allowed to gather at Sector 43 ground

The farmers coming for the fifth anniversary of the “Delhi Chalo” march against the now-repealed three farm laws have been allowed to gather at the Sector 43 Dussehra Ground for their day-long event. As per information, nearly 10,000 farmers, mostly from Punjab, are expected to join this protest. This is in line with the SKM’s call for rallies across the country on this day, in coordination with central trade unions and agricultural workers’ organisations. During a similar protest last year, by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta-Ugrahan, hundreds of farmers had turned the Sector 34 ground into a makeshift village with hundreds of tractor trailers, laden with food, bedding and cooking supplies, stationed there. On the second day, the protest escalated as farmers organised a march from Sector 34 to Matka Chowk, one of the city’s central landmarks, which led to major traffic disruptions. A senior police official said, “Sealing of borders is unlikely this time as farmers have been permitted to enter Chandigarh and gather at the Sector 43 ground. A traffic advisory will be released for the public in advance.”