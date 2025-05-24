Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: 101 smugglers held, 15.9-kg heroin seized

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
May 24, 2025 09:38 AM IST

102 kg of poppy husk and drug money worth ₹25.52 lakh have also been seized; Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla says 460 locations were raided during the operation

Punjab Police arrested 101 drug smugglers and seized 15.9 kg of heroin, 102 kg of poppy husk and drug money worth 25.52 lakh from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Cops checked 497 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.
The arrests and seizures were made on the 82nd day of the Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug war) campaign on Thursday, police said, taking the total number of arrested drug smugglers to 12,650 since the launch of the drive. The operation was conducted simultaneously in all the 28 police districts of the state on the direction of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

According to Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla, more than 200 police teams comprising 1,300 police personnel conducted the raids at 460 locations across the state on Thursday, leading to the registration of 79 FIRs.

Cops also checked 497 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he said. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the commissioners of police, deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member cabinet sub-committee headed by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the crackdown against drugs.

Saturday, May 24, 2025
