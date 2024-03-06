 Punjab: ₹13,784 crore for agri sector, major chunk to be pumped into free power for tubewells - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 13,784 crore for agri sector, major chunk to be pumped into free power for tubewells

Punjab: 13,784 crore for agri sector, major chunk to be pumped into free power for tubewells

ByGurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
Mar 06, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Out of the total allocation, a major chunk 67% ( ₹9,330 crore) has been reserved for free power to agricultural tubewells. The state has over 14 lakh tubewells which support at least 70% of the agricultural land.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2024-25, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced an allocation of 13,784 crore for the agriculture and allied sectors, which is nearly on a par with what was allocated in 2023-24.

A sum of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>194 crore has been set aside for conservation of soil and water in the 2024-25 fiscal. (HT FILE)
A sum of 194 crore has been set aside for conservation of soil and water in the 2024-25 fiscal. (HT FILE)

Out of the total allocation, a major chunk 67% ( 9,330 crore) has been reserved for free power to agricultural tubewells. The state has over 14 lakh tubewells which support at least 70% of the agricultural land.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Cheema said that 575 crore would go towards various crop diversification schemes. “It is our duty to keep encouraging our hard-working farmers to diversify their produce and thus the AAP government shall keep focusing on such schemes in the future as well. It is our collective responsibility to improve our agriculture, soil health and groundwater levels,” said the finance minister.

He added that in the current financial year, a special ‘Mission Unnat Kisan’ was launched to provide timely extension support to cotton farmers. “Our government has also provided 33% subsidy on cotton seed to around 87,000 farmers,” he said

Stating that diversification will not yield the desired result without value addition, he said that 50 crore was allocated in the ongoing financial year to initiate value-addition projects.

For the first time after many years, the state government has allocated a grant-in-aid of 40 crore to Punjab Agricultural University for boosting research and building infrastructure in the university.

A sum of 194 crore has been set aside for conservation of soil and water in the upcoming year beginning April 1. With the allocation, underground pipelines will be laid over 13,016 hectares for micro-irrigation. Cheema said Punjab needs to take these steps as 114 out of 150 revenue blocks in the state have already been declared dark zones (where groundwater depletion exceeds the rate of recharging).

Horticulture push

In addition to various crop diversification measures announced by the state government, the finance minister announced a new initiative -- Punjab Horticulture Advancement and Sustainable Entrepreneurship (PHASE) to improve product quality and develop horticulture crop clusters in major production zones for which suitable allocation has been made in the budget. Though no specific allocation was announced, the finance minister said the scheme will also cover development of mushroom cultivation, flower seed production, exotic vegetables and fruits orchards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gurpreet Singh Nibber

    Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On