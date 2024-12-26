Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 14 injured as bus overturns in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Dec 26, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The bus passengers have alleged that the driver was driving the bus recklessly. The police have detained the bus driver.

An overspeeding private bus overturned in a field near Kurala village on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday, injuring 14 passengers, police said. Kurala village is around 35km from Hoshiarpur town.

Tanda station house officer Gurinderjit Nagra said that the injured were admitted to hospitals in Tanda and Dasuya. (HT File)
Tanda station house officer Gurinderjit Nagra said that the injured were admitted to hospitals in Tanda and Dasuya. (HT File)

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver had lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.

The bus passengers have alleged that the driver was driving the bus recklessly. The police have detained the bus driver.

Tanda station house officer Gurinderjit Nagra said the injured were admitted to hospitals in Tanda and Dasuya and a crane was pressed into service to retrieve the bus.

“Further investigations are underway,” the SHO said.

Tanda MLA Jasvir Raja visited the injured passengers at the hospital.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On