Punjab: 14 injured as bus overturns in Hoshiarpur

An overspeeding private bus overturned in a field near Kurala village on Jalandhar-Pathankot highway in Hoshiarpur district on Wednesday, injuring 14 passengers, police said. Kurala village is around 35km from Hoshiarpur town. Tanda station house officer Gurinderjit Nagra said that the injured were admitted to hospitals in Tanda and Dasuya. (HT File)

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver had lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident.

The bus passengers have alleged that the driver was driving the bus recklessly. The police have detained the bus driver.

Tanda station house officer Gurinderjit Nagra said the injured were admitted to hospitals in Tanda and Dasuya and a crane was pressed into service to retrieve the bus.

“Further investigations are underway,” the SHO said.

Tanda MLA Jasvir Raja visited the injured passengers at the hospital.