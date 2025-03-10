Punjab: 14-yr-old boy among 2 shot dead in separate firing incidents in Amritsar

Two persons, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot dead in separate firing incidents in the Mehta Chowk area of Amritsar district, one at a community langar and another at a football tournament. Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh said that multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the attackers. (HT File)

The first incident occurred around 2.30pm on Sunday at Choongh village near Mehta Chowk, where a langar was being organised for pilgrims travelling to Sri Anandpur Sahib for the Hola Mohalla festival.

According to senior superintendent of police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh, three bike-borne assailants arrived at the langar site and opened fire on Varinderpal Singh Vicky, a resident of Choongh village near Mehta Chowk area. The 30-year-old died on the spot.

The SSP confirmed that Varinderpal had a criminal record and that the attack was likely linked to gang rivalry. Police recovered 20 bullet shells from the crime scene and have launched an investigation into the shooters.

The second incident took place on Saturday night during a football tournament at Khabbe Rajputan village in the same area.

During the prize distribution ceremony, two unidentified assailants on a bike arrived and started indiscriminate firing. In the attack, a 14-year-old boy, resident of Nangli village, was shot. He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A serviceman was also injured in the firing.

The SSP said that multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the attackers. “We are investigating both the incidents and will soon arrest the culprits,” he said.