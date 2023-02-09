Punjab: 15 kg of heroin, 8.4 lakh drug money recovered from juvenile in Amritsar

A boy was caught with 15 kg of heroin in Amritsar, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Police recovered ₹8.4 lakh from the minor, who was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.

“In an intelligence-led operation, #CI Amritsar arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 kg of heroin along with ₹8.4 lakh drug money from him at naka (checkpoint) on Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar,” the DGP said in a tweet.

He said the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Amritsar.