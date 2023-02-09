Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 15 kg of heroin, 8.4 lakh drug money recovered from juvenile in Amritsar

Punjab: 15 kg of heroin, 8.4 lakh drug money recovered from juvenile in Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav says the minor was detained at a checkpoint, while the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said a boy was detained with 15 kg of heroin and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.4 lakh drug money at a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar on Thursday. (Twitter)
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said a boy was detained with 15 kg of heroin and 8.4 lakh drug money at a checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar on Thursday. (Twitter)
ByPress Trust of India

A boy was caught with 15 kg of heroin in Amritsar, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday.

Police recovered 8.4 lakh from the minor, who was detained at a police checkpoint on Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar.

Also read: Four arrested during anti-drugs drive in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

“In an intelligence-led operation, #CI Amritsar arrested a juvenile and recovered 15 kg of heroin along with 8.4 lakh drug money from him at naka (checkpoint) on Ram Tirath Road, Amritsar,” the DGP said in a tweet.

He said the mastermind of the trans-border narcotics smuggling racket, Resham Singh, is on the run.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Amritsar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out