Punjab: 2 Haryana men among 3 dead as car hits auto in Jalandhar

Three persons lost their lives and four sustained injuries after a “speeding” car rammed into an autorickshaw on the Pathankot road near Raipur Rasoolpur village of Jalandhar district late Wednesday night. The autorickshaw was on its way to drop six youths at Dera Sachkhand Ballan when it was hit by a Toyota Innova car, officials said. The mangled remains of the autorickshaw after the mishap.

The force of the collision flung the autorickshaw into the air, sending it across the national highway, where it was then struck by another truck approaching from the Pathankot side, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prince and Karan, both in their 20s. Both hailed from Haryana’s Shahabad in Kurukshetra district. The autorickshaw driver, Sunil Kumar of Jalandhar’s Rishi Nagar, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

The injured — Chitram, Karamvir Singh, Khushpreet Singh and Vicky, all from Shahabad — suffered multiple injuries and are presently under treatment at a local hospital. Police said the youths had come from Shahabad to pay obeisance at Dera Ballan. They had boarded the autorickshaw from Jalandhar’s Pathankot Chowk.

Gurpreet Singh, SHO of Maqsudan police station, said they seized the Toyota Innova car from Hoshiarpur but the driver managed to flee after abandoning his vehicle.

“An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125-A (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” he said.

He added that the statements of the aggrieved families were recorded and the bodies were handed over to them after a post-mortem examination.