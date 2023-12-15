close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 2 held with 5kg heroin in Tarn Taran village

Punjab: 2 held with 5kg heroin in Tarn Taran village

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Dec 15, 2023 07:30 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Samsher Singh alias Shera and Yadwinder Singh alias Yad of Rajatal village falling under Gharinda police station of Amritsar rural district.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of Tarn Taran police has arrested two persons and seized 5kg heroin from their possession during a barricading near Bhuse village falling under Sara-e-Amanat Khan police station.

According to police, their preliminary investigation has found that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. A police official said they are also investigating if the heroin was smuggled using drones
Addressing a press conference, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said acting on a tip-off a naka was installed by CIA-Incharge Prabhjit Singh and his team near Bhuse village. “During the barricading, accused Shera was arrested with 2.8kg of heroin while Yad was nabbed with 2.220kg heroin. Our team is investigating to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the accused,” the SSP said.

According to police, their preliminary investigation has found that the heroin was smuggled from Pakistan. A police official said they are also investigating if the heroin was smuggled using drones. A case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered at Sara-e-Amanat Khan police station.

