Punjab: 2 migrant labourers die in Hoshiarpur hit-&-run

Two migrant labourers were killed on Friday after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road near Mangarh village in this district, police said. An FIR was registered in this case. (HT File)

The victims, identified as Bablu (39) and Ram Parsad, were residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, they said.

Sub-Inspector Satpal Singh, the SHO of Garhdiwala Police Station, said that the two labourers were currently living in Bhana village.

The accident took place when they were walking to Mangarh for work, he added. The SHO said that Bablu died on the spot, while Ram Parsad, who sustained serious injuries, was taken to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya. Parsad succumbed to his injuries at the Civil Hospital, he added.

The SHO further said that an FIR is being registered and further investigation is underway.