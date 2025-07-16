Punjab: 2 nabbed with 5kg heroin smuggled from Pak

The Amritsar rural police on Tuesday arrested two suspected drug smugglers and seized 5 kg of heroin reportedly smuggled from Pakistan. The contraband, meant for distribution across various districts of Punjab, was intercepted near the international border at Mode village in Amritsar, police said. The accused in police custody on Tuesday. (Sourced)

According to police, the duo have been identified as Yograj Singh, a resident of Atalgarh village in Amritsar, and Gurjit Singh, a resident of Dulat village under Ghaniye Ke Bangar police station in Gurdaspur.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amritsar rural, Maninder Singh, said they received a tip-off that Yograj was involved in cross-border heroin smuggling. Acting swiftly, police teams from Gharinda police station intercepted both the accused near the defence drain at Mode village while they were transporting the heroin consignment.

A case under Sections 21, 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at Gharinda police station. The accused will be produced before court to seek police remand for further interrogation.

SSP Singh said the police aim to uncover the entire supply chain and identify both forward and backward linkages in the drug network. Authorities are also investigating whether the accused acquired properties through proceeds from the drug trade. Any such properties located will be frozen under relevant provisions, the SSP said.