Punjab: 2 terror modules busted; RPGs, IEDs, grenades, RDX recovered

Jalandhar: The counter-intelligence units of Jalandhar and Batala police have busted two cross-border ISI-backed terror modules being operated by proscribed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of 13 operatives from Punjab. The counter-intelligence units of Jalandhar and Batala police have busted two cross-border ISI-backed terror modules being operated by proscribed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of 13 operatives from Punjab.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in two intelligence-led operations, Punjab Police had dismantled these terror modules being operated from foreign land foreign land.

Huge recoveries, including two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), including a launcher, two IEDs (2.5 kg each), two hand grenades with detonators, two kg RDX with remote control, five pistols (Beretta and Glock), six magazines, 44 live cartridges and a wireless set and three vehicles have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Yadav said the first module was linked to France-based BKI module being operated by key operators, identified as Satnam Singh alias Satta of Hoshiarpur.

“With busting of these modules, Punjab Police have foiled Pak-ISI masterminded conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the border state,” Yadav said.

The arrested accused of this module have been identified as Jatinder Singh, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga of Kapurthala, and Harpreet Singh and Jagroop Singh of Hoshiarpur, against whom a case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Act and Explosives Act at State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.

Assistant inspector general (CI), Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said that preliminary investigations revealed that these accused were working on the instructions of France-based Satnam Satta. Further investigations are being conducted to unearth this entire network and efforts are being made to discover the previous crimes committed by the accused, he added.

The DGP said the module-2 was being operated with the help of Greece-Pakistan BKI nexuses and it was led by Jaswinder Singh of Gurdaspur, who is presently based in Greece.

“Jaswinder was in direct link with the Pakistan based BKI handler and fugitive handler Harvinder Singh Rinda. As many as nine operatives including an including a minor have been arrested and recovered one RPG launcher, two pistols and three vehicles from their possession,” he said.

Sharing operation details of the second module, Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said in a week-long intelligence operation, police teams arrested nine persons including a 17-year-old boy. The other eight arrested persons have been identified as Pawanpreet Singh, Balbir Kumar alias Varun, Gomji alias Gotta, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, Ajaypal Singh, Rahul alias Bhaia and Johanson, all residents of Batala and Jatinder, a resident of Kapurthala.

A case under UAPA and Explosives Act has been registered against them at the Batala police station.

“This is a major blow to transnational terror networks targeting peace and stability in Punjab. Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages in this case to dismantle the whole network,” he said.