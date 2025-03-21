Menu Explore
Punjab: 22L ‘drug money’, pistol seized; 1 held by police

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Mar 21, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Five members of the cartel have been arrested in this case so far; two of them sustained bullet injuries in leg on March 17 as, according to the police, they had opened fire on cops, triggering an encounter.

Police on Thursday arrested another member of the drug and hawala syndicate, which was dismantled on March 17, and seized 12 lakh drug money, a pistol and four live rounds. Identified as Iqbal Singh, the accused is a resident of Khabbe Rajputan village falling under the Sarhali police station.

As much as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh was also seized from the house of already arrested accused Satnam Singh, alias Sagar, a resident of Basarke Gillan village in Amritsar district (HT Photo)
As much as 10 lakh was also seized from the house of already arrested accused Satnam Singh, alias Sagar, a resident of Basarke Gillan village in Amritsar district.

Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said 7-kg opium, three pistols (.30 bore) with six magazines, 23.10 lakh in drug money and a currency counting machine have been seized from the arrested persons. “Iqbal has confessed to channeling 50 crore over the last three months to support cross-border drug smuggling. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, Arms Act and BNS,” he added.

Five members of the cartel have been arrested in this case so far.

Two of them sustained bullet injuries in leg on March 17 as, according to the police, they had opened fire on cops, triggering an encounter. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Iqbal Singh, a key facilitator of hawala transactions linked to Dubai-based drug cartels, DGP Gaurav Yadav mentioned in a post on X.

