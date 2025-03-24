Punjab: 255 specialist doctors to join govt hospitals

The health department on Sunday issued orders for posting of 255 postgraduates from government medical colleges in hospitals across Punjab as per the bond signed by them at the time of admission. The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has welcomed the move, citing shortage of doctors in government hospitals. (HT file)

The notification mentioned that the specialists include 36 physicians, 35 surgeons, 25 gynaecologists, 24 anaesthesiologists, 19 orthopedicians, 16 otolaryngologists (ear, nose and throat specialists) and eight paediatricians.

These postgraduates are from government medical colleges in Patiala and Amritsar besides Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Doctors welcomed the decision to address the shortage of doctors. “Such a move is the need of the hour amid shortage of specialist doctors and tepid responses to the recent walk-in interviews. The services of these young specialist doctors will eventually benefit the poor and needy,” Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) mentioned in a statement.

The association said the move of the government, along with another round of walk-in interview for specialist doctors, would potentially address the issue of specialist doctors’ shortage.

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sareen said, “The bond has always been there but it was not enforced. After Covid when the shortage of doctors was felt hard, the department started posting the postgraduates from government medical colleges in medical colleges itself. This is for the first time they have been posted to peripheral facilities, like the district hospitals and community health centres.”