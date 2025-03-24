Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 255 specialist doctors to join govt hospitals

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 24, 2025 08:56 AM IST

36 physicians, 35 surgeons, 25 gynaecologists, 24 anaesthesiologists, 19 orthopedicians, 16 otolaryngologists (ear, nose and throat specialists) and eight paediatricians among them

The health department on Sunday issued orders for posting of 255 postgraduates from government medical colleges in hospitals across Punjab as per the bond signed by them at the time of admission.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has welcomed the move, citing shortage of doctors in government hospitals. (HT file)
The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has welcomed the move, citing shortage of doctors in government hospitals. (HT file)

The notification mentioned that the specialists include 36 physicians, 35 surgeons, 25 gynaecologists, 24 anaesthesiologists, 19 orthopedicians, 16 otolaryngologists (ear, nose and throat specialists) and eight paediatricians.

These postgraduates are from government medical colleges in Patiala and Amritsar besides Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.

Doctors welcomed the decision to address the shortage of doctors. “Such a move is the need of the hour amid shortage of specialist doctors and tepid responses to the recent walk-in interviews. The services of these young specialist doctors will eventually benefit the poor and needy,” Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) mentioned in a statement.

The association said the move of the government, along with another round of walk-in interview for specialist doctors, would potentially address the issue of specialist doctors’ shortage.

PCMSA state president Dr Akhil Sareen said, “The bond has always been there but it was not enforced. After Covid when the shortage of doctors was felt hard, the department started posting the postgraduates from government medical colleges in medical colleges itself. This is for the first time they have been posted to peripheral facilities, like the district hospitals and community health centres.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On