Punjab: 3 directors of real estate firm booked in land fraud case

Had allegedly changed the ownership of a prime land in New Chandigarh through fraudulent means and cheated a partner.
Real estate developer Parveen Kansal alias Rocky, known to be the right-hand man of former Punjab minister Sikander Singh Maluka, and two other directors of Motia Royale Estate Private Limited were booked in a land fraud case on Thursday.
The other two accused were identified as Neeraj Kansal and Indu Kansal.
The vigilance bureau (VB) registered the case under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Piare Lal Garg, a partner of Kansal.
The vigilance found in its inquiry that Kansal, along with others, had allegedly changed the ownership of a prime land in New Chandigarh through fraudulent means and cheated the partner.
A complaint regarding this was earlier filed in 2023. It was reopened after a report from the revenue authorities, following which the FIR was registered.
Punjab vigilance chief director Parveen Sinha said that an FIR has been registered and investigation is on.