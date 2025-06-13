Punjab: 3 directors of real estate firm booked in land fraud case

Real estate developer Parveen Kansal alias Rocky, known to be the right-hand man of former Punjab minister Sikander Singh Maluka, and two other directors of Motia Royale Estate Private Limited were booked in a land fraud case on Thursday. Punjab vigilance chief director Parveen Sinha said that an FIR has been registered and investigation is on. (HT Photo)

The other two accused were identified as Neeraj Kansal and Indu Kansal.

The vigilance bureau (VB) registered the case under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Piare Lal Garg, a partner of Kansal.

The vigilance found in its inquiry that Kansal, along with others, had allegedly changed the ownership of a prime land in New Chandigarh through fraudulent means and cheated the partner.

A complaint regarding this was earlier filed in 2023. It was reopened after a report from the revenue authorities, following which the FIR was registered.

Punjab vigilance chief director Parveen Sinha said that an FIR has been registered and investigation is on.