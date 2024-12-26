Punjab: 3 members of Landa Harikey gang held after encounter in Tarn Taran

Three members of the Landa Harikey gang, who had been accused in a ransom case, were arrested after a brief encounter with the police in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Tarn Taran, police said. (HT File)

The police said that the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The arrested persons have been identified as Kuldeep Singh alias Ladu, Yadwinder Singh alias Yada and Prabhjit Singh alias Judge, all residents of Tarn Taran district.

According to deputy superintendent of police Atul Soni, the police received information that the three were hiding in the fields of Johal Dhai village.

“When the police traced them, they were asked to surrender, but they opened fire. During the exchange of fire, Kuldeep and Yadwinder were injured. We have recovered pistols from the arrested quartet,” the SP said.

“The injured have been admitted to the civil hospital in Tarn Taran,” the SP added.

An FIR in the ransom case was registered against the accused on December 22.