Thu, Sept 18, 2025
Punjab: 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur: Nine-state yatra begins from Patna gurdwara

ByHT Correspondent, Patna
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 08:06 am IST

The 'Jagriti March' honoring Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom began its nationwide journey, promoting peace and unity across eight states to conclude in November.

The ‘Jagriti March’, organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, embarked on its nationwide journey from Gurdwara Guru Ka Bagh here on Wednesday.

Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the yatra’s passage in Punjab. (HT)
Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the yatra's passage in Punjab. (HT)

The march will travel through eight states before concluding at Anandpur Sahib in Punjab in November.

Former SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said that elaborate arrangements have been made for the yatra’s passage in Punjab.

Union minister for petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri, who attended the flag-off, said Guru Teg Bahadur symbolised supreme sacrifice as a defender of universal brotherhood, communal harmony, and resistance against tyranny.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a message stating that the Guru’s sacrifice for truth, freedom, and protection of human values would inspire generations with courage and unity.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president, announced that the march would receive a grand welcome in New Delhi. “Three days of commemorative events would be organised at the Red Fort from November 23 to 26, coinciding with the Guru’s martyrdom day,” he said.

Jagjot Singh Sohi, president of Gurdwara Committee Patna Sahib, said the march would spread the message of peace, harmony, and self-righteousness. The procession will also pay homage to people who were martyred alongside Guru Teg Bahadur.

Organiser Jasbir Singh Dham, vice-president of chief Khalsa Diwan (Mumbai), said the yatra will cover Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

