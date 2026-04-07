Punjab: 4 deputy commissioners among 12 IAS, PCS officers transferred

The Punjab government on Monday issued the transfer and posting orders of 13 IAS and PCS officers, including deputy commissioners of four districts, with immediate effect. The transfer and posting orders have been enforced with immediate effect. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Vikas Pratap has been posted as additional chief secretary, technical education and industrial training, while Sumer Singh Gurjar is the principal secretary, defence services welfare.

Kanwal Preet Brar, secretary, health and family welfare, and additionally commissioner, food and drug administration, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, Faridkot division.

Babita, commissioner, agriculture, has been given the additional charge of commissioner, Ferozepur division. Harpreet Singh Sudan, director, sports and youth services, will now also hold the additional charge of managing director (MD), Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation (PSIEC), and MD, Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC).

Jaspreet Singh has been posted as director, industries and commerce, replacing Surabhi Malik, who is proceeding on central deputation.

Himanshu Aggarwal, deputy commissioner (DC), Jalandhar, and Varjeet Walia, DC, Patiala, have swapped postings. Amit Kumar Panchal, DC, Kapurthala, has been posted as Muktsar DC, in place of Abhijeet Kaplish, who will continue as director, mines and geology.

Akash Bansal, additional deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development), Mansa, is the new Kapurthala DC. Jasbir Singh-2, additional deputy commissioner, urban development, Jalandhar, has been posted as additional secretary, general administration and coordination, with the additional charge of director, hospitality. He replaces Tejdeep Singh Saini, PCS, who is the new ADC, urban development, Jalandhar.