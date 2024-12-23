Punjab: 4 drug smugglers’ properties worth 84 lakh frozen

The Jalandhar rural police have freezed properties worth ₹84.52 lakh linked to four offenders involved in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases. Cops after pasting notice on the wall of an accused. (HT Photo)

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the confiscations were executed under chapter 5A of the NDPS Act, which empowers law enforcement agencies to seize, freeze, and forfeit properties acquired through drug money.

“The attached properties now stand in the name of the government of India, and further legal proceedings, including auctions, will be carried out as per established protocols,” he said.

Khakh said among the confiscated properties, a plot measuring nine marlas, valued at ₹52 lakh, linked to Lakhvir Chand, a resident of Hoshiarpur, was freezed. The action comes in connection with an FIR registered on May 26, 2020, at the police station, Bhogpur against the person.

In another case, Harish Kumar alias Monu, a resident of Kapurthala, had his Maruti Swift Dzire, valued at ₹3.5 lakh, seized in connection with an FIR registered on March 15, 2020, at police station, Shahkot.

Similarly, Prem Singh, a resident of Mehatpur, had his plot measuring 11 kanal and one marla frozen. The property, valued at ₹8.28 lakh, was linked to an FIR registered on July 19, 2013, at Mehatpur police station.

Furthermore, Sonu Kumar, a resident of Maqsudan, had a residential house measuring five marlas, valued at ₹20.74 lakh, frozen in connection with FIRs registered on September 16, 2005, March 15, 2009 and September 19, 2008 at police stations, Adampur and Noormahal.