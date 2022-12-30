Punjab: 4 friends from Sangrur killed as SUV hits motorcycle

Four friends from Sangrur died when a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit their motorcycle near Uppli village on the Chandigarh-Barnala highway, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 11pm on Thursday when the victims had taken a turn from the service road to approach a flyover and the SUV coming from Bathinda hit their two-wheeler.

The collision was so powerful that one of the victims was thrown off and fell into an adjoining field. The body was recovered on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Gurbaz Singh, 22, of Sullar Gharat, Mukhtyar Singh, 27, of Gujran village, Gurdeep Singh, 29, of Kamo Majra and Amandeep Singh of Thuhi village.

Gurdeep Singh was working as a taxi driver and Amandeep was a student at the Industrial Training Institute, Nabha. The other three victims were labourers.

The police said that the victims had left their homes around 9pm. “Two of them were declared brought dead at Sangrur civil hospital, while one was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he also succumbed to injuries. The body of Mukhtyar, who was driving the motorcycle, was found from the field,” ASI Kamaljeet Singh, the investigation officer, said.