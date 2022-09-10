Punjab: 5 arrested for double murder in Ferozepur
Ferozepur SSP said a case was registered against 16 people (by name) and 25-30 unidentified people for the murders of Balwinder Singh, 55, and his nephew Balraj Singh, 20
Five persons were on Saturday arrested with weapons by Ferozepur police for their alleged involvement in a double murder case.
Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said a case was registered against 16 people (by name) and 25-30 unidentified people for the murders of Balwinder Singh, 55, and his nephew Balraj Singh, 20.
The duo was shot dead, while three others – Jaswant Singh, Gurjit Singh, Pargat Singh – had sustained injuries during a violent clash over six kanals of land at Fatehgarh Sabaro village on Thursday.
“During the investigation, police arrested five accused, including Kabal Singh, Jaswant Singh, Gurdev Singh Fouji, Sukhdev Singh and Harbhajan Singh, while a manhunt was on to nab the remaining identified accused who are still at large,” the SSP added.
“We have recovered a .315 bore and one .12 bore firearm besides their cartridges,” he said.
Nowadays, Prayagraj stadiums abuzz with practice sessions
After decrease in Covid cases, Madan Mohan Malviya stadium and Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex are abuzz with activities and practice sessions again. Sports officials said that over 500 sportspersons on an average have started coming for practice at Madan Mohan Malaviya Stadium every day. There are two hostels which accommodate 15 players each, Amitabh Bachchan Sports Complex In-charge, Sandeep Gupta said. Over 500 players arrive here every day now for practice sessions. There are coaches available for each sports.
Social media channel handler ought to be made accountable, says HC
“Owing to the expanse of the material published on social media any misinformation thereupon has an effect of ruining reputation of any person within hours,” the bench of Justice Pankaj Jain said while dismissing the anticipatory bail plea of a woman social media journalist from Gurdaspur. An FIR was registered against Narinder Kaur following the allegations of extortion, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy by the Batala police on August 4.
Lucknow doctors perform rare surgery, save woman with brain aneurysm
Doctors at the Apollomedics hospital successfully performed a complex 48-hour surgery upon a woman suffering from brain aneurysm. “We saved the life of a woman who is a sketch artiste. She was not only cured of her life threatening condition but also got her eyesight back,” said MD and CEO, Apollomedics Superspeciality Hospital, Dr Mayank Somani in a press conference on Saturday. The surgery involved 50 doctors and paramedics and took about 48 hours.
Moose Wala murder: Sixth shooter arrested from West Bengal-Nepal border
The sixth and last shooter allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder was arrested from the West Bengal-Nepal border on Saturday, Punjab Police said. Deepak Mundi, who was a part of the shooters' Haryana module that killed the singer, and his two associates – Kapil Pandit and Rajinder alias Joker – were nabbed in a joint operation of Punjab Police, Delhi Police and central agencies.
All-party meet decides to set up committee on issue of inclusion of non-locals as voters
JAMMU: The all-party meeting convened by the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) here on Saturday decided to set up a committee to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of inclusion of “non-locals” in the electoral rolls of Jammu and Kashmir. When asked whether National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has lost trust in autonomous institutions, including the election commission, Abdullah, who is also PAGD chairperson, asked which institution was working properly today.
