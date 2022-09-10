Punjab: 5 arrested for double murder in Ferozepur

Five persons were on Saturday arrested with weapons by Ferozepur police for their alleged involvement in a double murder case.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said a case was registered against 16 people (by name) and 25-30 unidentified people for the murders of Balwinder Singh, 55, and his nephew Balraj Singh, 20.

The duo was shot dead, while three others – Jaswant Singh, Gurjit Singh, Pargat Singh – had sustained injuries during a violent clash over six kanals of land at Fatehgarh Sabaro village on Thursday.

“During the investigation, police arrested five accused, including Kabal Singh, Jaswant Singh, Gurdev Singh Fouji, Sukhdev Singh and Harbhajan Singh, while a manhunt was on to nab the remaining identified accused who are still at large,” the SSP added.

“We have recovered a .315 bore and one .12 bore firearm besides their cartridges,” he said.