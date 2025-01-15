Punjab: 5 arrested in Bathinda village arson case

Police on Wednesday arrested the primary accused Raminder Singh and four others in connection with the arson incident at Dan Singh Wala village in Bathinda district, where seven houses were set ablaze on January 9 over a personal enmity. The accused after being arrested on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (detective) Amarjit Singh confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, stating that a total of ten individuals have been apprehended so far, and further investigation is ongoing.

“Raminder Singh, identified as the primary accused, is facing three criminal cases, including drug peddling and violations of the Arms Act. The other arrested individuals include Labhvir Singh, Ajaypal Singh, and Dharampreet Singh, who have criminal records, while Parminder Singh has no prior criminal history,” the DSP said.

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, alleged that Raminder and his accomplices attacked him on January 9, after he accused the latter of selling drugs in the village. Later, the group assaulted Jaspreet and his family, ransacked their homes, and set seven houses on fire.

The police have dismissed any drug-related angle and attributed the violence to a personal feud between the parties involved.