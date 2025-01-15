Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 5 arrested in Bathinda village arson case

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jan 16, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police (detective) Amarjit Singh confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, stating that a total of ten individuals have been apprehended so far

Police on Wednesday arrested the primary accused Raminder Singh and four others in connection with the arson incident at Dan Singh Wala village in Bathinda district, where seven houses were set ablaze on January 9 over a personal enmity.

The accused after being arrested on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The accused after being arrested on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Deputy superintendent of police (detective) Amarjit Singh confirmed the arrests on Wednesday, stating that a total of ten individuals have been apprehended so far, and further investigation is ongoing.

“Raminder Singh, identified as the primary accused, is facing three criminal cases, including drug peddling and violations of the Arms Act. The other arrested individuals include Labhvir Singh, Ajaypal Singh, and Dharampreet Singh, who have criminal records, while Parminder Singh has no prior criminal history,” the DSP said.

The complainant, Jaspreet Singh, alleged that Raminder and his accomplices attacked him on January 9, after he accused the latter of selling drugs in the village. Later, the group assaulted Jaspreet and his family, ransacked their homes, and set seven houses on fire.

The police have dismissed any drug-related angle and attributed the violence to a personal feud between the parties involved.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On