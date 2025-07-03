Punjab: 5 held with 5.3kg heroin, 2kg opium

The Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested five persons and recovered 5.3kg of heroin and 2kg of opium from their possession. Accused Balbir is a habitual drug peddler, say police. (HT File)

Commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said a crime branch team nabbed Amritsar resident Balbir Singh during a special operation in the Dashmesh Nagar area.

“Accused Balbir is a habitual drug peddler as one case under the NDPS act was registered against him in Amritsar city,” she said.

Randhawa added that in a parallel operation, a team from the CIA staff, on routine patrolling in the Transport Nagar area, apprehended three drug peddlers, identified as Sushil Kumar of Tanda in Hoshiarpur, Mandeep Singh of Jalandhar and Gagandeep Singh of Ferozepur.

The police team recovered 2kg opium from their possession.

In another case, police seized 258gm of heroin and a country made pistol from the accused Harjinder Singh during special checking on Maqsudan road.