News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: 5kg airdropped heroin seized in a day

Punjab: 5kg airdropped heroin seized in a day

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran/ferozepur
Sep 18, 2023 04:17 AM IST

In Tarn Taran, the forces recovered 3.1kg heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone in Amisha village around 2.10pm. “During the search, our troops recovered a big-sized packet, containing heroin, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and attached with an iron hook,” he said.

The border security force (BSF) personnel, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered over 5 kg heroin from border villagers in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone from a paddy field in the Rajoke village of Tarn Taran on Sunday. (ANI Pic Service)
Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered a drone from a paddy field in the Rajoke village of Tarn Taran on Sunday. (ANI Pic Service)

In Tarn Taran, the forces recovered 3.1kg heroin airdropped by a Pakistani drone in Amisha village around 2.10pm. “During the search, our troops recovered a big-sized packet, containing heroin, wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape and attached with an iron hook,” he said.

The recovered consignment has been handed over to Tarn Taran police which has registered a case under the NDPS Act and under the Indian Aircraft Act against some unidentified persons, a BSF spokesperson said.

In Ferozepur’s Gatti Rajoke village, the BSF suspicious drone activity around 4:10 am and promptly shot it down.

A BSF spokesperson said, “Simultaneously, a joint search operation was conducted with Punjab Police. At approximately 6:35 am, our teams discovered a large parcel containing 2.5 kilograms of heroin, equipped with an iron hook (presumably for attachment to a drone), in a field near Gatti Rajoke village.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out