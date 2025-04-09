Punjab: 71 smugglers held, 1.8kg heroin seized

Punjab Police on Tuesday said that 71 drug smugglers were arrested and 1.8 kg heroin, 4.9 kg opium, 13362 intoxicant capsules/tablets and ₹9,000 drug money recovered from their possession on Day 39 of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched by the state government. The number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,373.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 180 police teams, comprising over 900 personnel, under the supervision of 60 gazetted officers conducted raids at as many as 350 locations across the state leading to the registration of 43 first information reports (FIRs).

“Police teams have also checked as many as 404 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” he added.

Police teams also conducted checking at as many as 208 pharmaceutical shops in five districts including Muktsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga and Fazilka to ensure that they are not selling intoxicant tablets or any other habit-forming drugs.