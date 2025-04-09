Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: 71 smugglers held, 1.8kg heroin seized

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Over 180 police teams, comprising over 900 personnel, under the supervision of 60 gazetted officers conducted raids at as many as 350 locations

Punjab Police on Tuesday said that 71 drug smugglers were arrested and 1.8 kg heroin, 4.9 kg opium, 13362 intoxicant capsules/tablets and 9,000 drug money recovered from their possession on Day 39 of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched by the state government.

The number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,373.
The number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,373.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,373.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said that over 180 police teams, comprising over 900 personnel, under the supervision of 60 gazetted officers conducted raids at as many as 350 locations across the state leading to the registration of 43 first information reports (FIRs).

“Police teams have also checked as many as 404 suspicious persons during the day-long operation,” he added.

Police teams also conducted checking at as many as 208 pharmaceutical shops in five districts including Muktsar, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Moga and Fazilka to ensure that they are not selling intoxicant tablets or any other habit-forming drugs.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 71 smugglers held, 1.8kg heroin seized
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On