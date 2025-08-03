Punjab: 9th Guru’s martyrdom: DSGMC calls for joint commemoration with SGPC

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Saturday called for a united effort with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka

In a letter addressed to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the commemoration functions should be held jointly, reflecting the spirit of Panthic unity and honouring Guru Teg Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice.

“Guru Teg Bahadur was martyred in Delhi for protection and religious freedom of Hindu religion. There are reports of separate events being planned by the DSGMC and the SGPC. Such a fragmented approach is not befitting the legacy of Guru Sahib,” Kalka stated in his letter.

He reminded the SGPC of the past collective efforts that united the Sikh community — the 300th anniversary of Khalsa Foundation Day at Takht Keshgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib) in 1999, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Angad Dev, the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019 at Sultanpur Lodhi and the tercentenary of the installation of Guru Granth Sahib at Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, in 2008.

Kalka also requested that the commemoration include remembrance of Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyala Ji, who were martyred alongside Guru Tegh Bahadur.