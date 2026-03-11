Punjab: AAP delivered on every promise, others ignored people says CM

The AAP government has fulfilled every promise made to the people, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday as he held two Lok Milni (public meeting) events to hear the grievances of people of Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar. Addressing the gathering at his Jalandhar residence, the CM also said that state government would continue to honour every assurance in the coming years, asserting that the agenda of the AAP government was to build a Rangla Punjab, marked by progress and prosperity for its people. chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a public meet event in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“These public interactions, in presence of higher officials, are emerging as a powerful mechanism to directly resolve the grievances of citizens without delay. I will personally review the status of the complaints and the pendency list in periodic meetings,” the CM said.

He highlighted the initiatives, such as the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satkar scheme providing ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 monthly assistance to women, the Meri Rasoi Yojana under which 40 lakh families will receive free food kits in addition to wheat under the National Food Security Act.

“Those who are mocking the government do not understand the value of ₹1,000 for the common man,” he said.

Interacting with residents at Ghazipur Mohalla in Adampur, he highlighted the state government’s initiatives ranging from free electricity and healthcare schemes to job creation and anti-drug campaign, while accusing the previous regimes of neglecting public welfare and the future of Punjab’s youth.

“The common man was never on the agenda of these parties as they only safeguarded the interests of the wealthy. Many leaders of opposition parties studied in convent schools in the hills and remain unaware of the vast wealth, properties and even buses they own. During their time in power, they exploited people by illegally demanding shares in successful businesses across the state. These leaders ruined Punjab and their hands are drenched with the blood of the youth,” the CM said.

Taking a dig at the Punjab Bachao Yatra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), he said the real name of this programme should be “Parivar Bachao Yatra”. “After looting the state for 15 years, the Akali leaders must explain from whom they are trying to save Punjab now? They plundered the state mercilessly, damaged the emotional psyche of Punjabis and patronised multiple mafias,” he said.

“Sukhbir Singh Badal claims that all development happened during SAD’s tenure. But they conveniently ignore the sacrilege incidents that took place under their government,” he added.