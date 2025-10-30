Punjab AAP MLA booked for assault in Haryana’s Kaithal

The Kaithal police have registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Bazigar from Shutrana constituency of Punjab’s Patiala, along with his two sons and at least two others on charges of assault and other sections on Tuesday.

The MLA, on the other hand, has dismissed the charges as baseless.

However on Wednesday, the Kaithal police clarified that the complainant had not directly accused Bazigar, though he had mentioned about election-related rivalry with him.

Police said that Bazigar and his associates were booked based on a complaint by a local man, Gurcharan Singh Kala, who accused them of abducting and assaulting him over an alleged old rivalry pertaining to panchayat elections.

Kala, in a video, claimed that he was abducted by the accused in a car when he was out for some work. Kala alleged that he was then assaulted and both his legs broken after which he was left badly injured near Narwana.

Both the complainant and the MLA from the same village in Kaithal and have already lodged two cross-FIRs against each other in the past.

Kaithal SP Upasna said that the case was registered under Sections 115 (abetment of offence), 126 (waging war against the state), 140(2) (unlawful assembly with weapons), 351(2) (assault or use of force) and 61 (possession of prohibited substances) of the BNS and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Guhla police station.

DSP Guhla Kuldeep Beniwal stated that the situation regarding the MLA’s name in the case registered at Guhla police station was still unclear and that the MLA has not been directly accused.

“The investigation so far has revealed that there is a long-standing rivalry between the MLA and the complainant. The police are thoroughly investigating the entire matter, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation. No one is above the law,” he said.

“Three police teams have been formed to investigate the matter, including teams from Ramthali outpost, Guhla police station and CIA-1. CCTV footage from the scene is being examined, and the call details and locations of all the accused’s mobile numbers are also being obtained,” he added.

The MLA, meanwhile, also accused Kala of defaming him and his family for a long time. Bazigar said that Kala has been making videos in this regard but has failed to prove any of the allegations that he has made against the MLA.

“He has been booked in over a dozen cases at multiple police stations in the region and is a criminal. If any allegation comes out true against me, I’m ready to resign as a legislator,” he added.