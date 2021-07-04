Punjab adds 158 Covid cases, 5 more deaths

Punjab on Sunday reported 158 fresh Covid cases that took its infection tally to 5,96,416, while five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,110, a medical bulletin said.

Bathinda reported 23 new cases, followed by 14 in Amritsar and 13 in Ludhiana, among other districts, it said.

The latest deaths were reported from Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Muktsar.

There are 2,324 active Covid-19 cases in Punjab. While 96 critical patients are on ventilator support, 314 critical patients and 1,405 others are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The state has a positivity rate of 0.39%, it said.

As many as 358 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 5,77,982, the bulletin said.

So far, 1,10,81,636 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said.