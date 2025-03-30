Menu Explore
Punjab AG Gurminder Singh quits

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 30, 2025 08:20 AM IST

He is the third AG in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP governments’ three- year tenure to have resigned from his post.

Punjab advocate general (AG) Gurminder Singh has resigned from his post, said people in know of the matter on Saturday. He is the third AG to have resigned in the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s three- year tenure. It’s immediately not clear whether the government has accepted his resignation or not.

Gurminder Singh
Gurminder Singh

The first one to resign was AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu in July 2022. He was replaced by senior advocate Vinod Ghai, who also tendered resignation in October 2023, following which Gurminder Singh was appointed.

According to people familiar with the development, the move is part of a “image makeover” exercise in the backdrop of AAP’s debacle in Delhi assembly polls.

Last month, 200-odd Punjab law officers were reportedly told to put in their papers.

Officially, the AG office had termed it as an “rationalisation exercise” but it was done in the backdrop of the poll rout.

The government’s functioning has also come under criticism at various legal forums in the recent past, including in the top court where a bench had said last week in a pension non- disbursal case that “state had taken the court for a ride”.

This the another reason being cited for growing discomfort between the AG and the government. Gurminder Singh did not respond to calls and texts from Hindustan Times.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab AG Gurminder Singh quits
