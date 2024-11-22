Punjab: Agri officials on alert after pink stem borer pest attack on wheat

The state agriculture authorities have increased field surveillance after the detection of pink stem borer pest in wheat fields in some districts, including Mansa and Patiala, causing fear of crop damage. Officials led by Mansa chief agriculture officer Harpreet Pal Kaur inspect a wheat field for pink stem borer on Friday. (HT Photo)

Experts say the infestation of pink borer in wheat is not common and can potentially spread to other fields if timely pest management is not undertaken.

Vinay Pathania, assistant professor (plant protection) at Bathinda Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), said on Friday that a section of media is confusing pink stem borer with pink bollworm as colloquially both are called “gulabi sundi”.

“Pink bollworm is a monophagous pest, which can multiply only on cotton and no other host crop. Whereas pink stem borer or sesamia inferens is found in rice crop and this time it has moved to wheat. The pest generally attacks the wheat at the seedling stage and it can be managed effectively,” said Pathania.

State agriculture director Jaswant Singh did not respond to the queries on the scale of stem borer infestation in the rabi crop.

Mansa chief agriculture officer Harpreet Pal Kaur said in the last two days, infestation of pink stem borer was found on over 200 acres of land and surveillance teams are inspecting fields. Treatment of affected areas has begun, she added.

“These cases are found across the district and not limited to a particular zone in Mansa. In most instances, stem borer was found where wheat was sown in October-end and that time is not recommended for the key rabi crop. Infestation of stem borer is not common in wheat. We hope that the effect of infestation will diminish as the temperature dips in the coming days,” she said.

Faridkot chief agriculture officer Amrik Singh said following instructions from the state authorities, the district agriculture teams have undertaken surveillance for the pest attack in rabi crops like wheat and green peas.

“Pink stem borer is commonly found in the rice, particularly basmati fields, when the kharif crop is maturing. If pest management is not done that time, the pest shifts to the next crop of wheat through the rice crop residue when is sown too early,” he said.

According to Bathinda chief agriculture officer Jagsir Singh, treatment of wheat seeds, irrigation of wheat fields during the daytime to maximise predation of insects by birds and use of easily available farm chemicals can get rid of pink stem borer.

“Our teams are yet to find any pest attack. Farmers remain in a quandary when stem borer is found in the final stage of basmati crop as any spray at that stage triggers fear of rejection of the crop for meeting the standards for chemical residue. We are advising farmers to keep a strict vigil in the fields and alert the extension team in case of any suspicion of pest attack. Timely action can prevent wheat growers of additional cost input in the crop,” said the official.