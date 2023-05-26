Colleges, varsities in Punjab can impart IELTS coaching: Minister

Chandigarh Clearing IELTS is mandatory for academic and migration reasons in English-speaking nations such as Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada,. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

Punjab agriculture and NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said the “loot” in the garb IELTS (International English Language Testing System) coaching will be stopped in the state.

Speaking to the media, Dhaliwal said that he would take up the matter with chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“There are universities and colleges in the state which are conducting courses in law, medicine and engineering, so why can’t IELTS be made part of the regular curriculum,” he said.

Clearing IELTS is mandatory for academic and migration reasons in English-speaking nations such as Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United States, and Canada.

‘New agri policy to solve farmers’ problems’

The minister said the new agricultural policy to be released on June 30 this year will help to solve many problems of farmers.

He said the new agriculture policy is being prepared with the suggestions of farmers, agricultural experts, farmer leaders, common people and representatives of different sections.

Dhaliwal, while presiding over a meeting regarding the demands of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) at Punjab Bhawan, said the state government is exploring the opportunities to export vegetables and other crops grown by farmers to neighbouring countries.

Regarding the demand for release of dues of sugar mills, he said the amount would be disbursed to the sugarcane growers soon.

The farmer leaders also brought to the notice of the minister that some of the family members of farmers who died during the Delhi stir had not been given government jobs yet. Dhaliwal instructed the top officials of the agriculture department to complete the process.