Punjab: Ahead of Tarn Taran bypoll, 2 Congress leaders join BJP

Congress leaders Ranjit Singh Dhillon and Jagmeet Dhillon on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Tarn Taran bypoll in Punjab.

Ranjit was the chairman of a Block Samiti and coordinator of the Punjab Congress, while Jagmeet was the president of the Block Congress Committee in Tarn Taran.

Welcoming the leaders into the party fold in Delhi, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said their decision reflected the growing trust of Punjab’s people in the “visionary” leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said leaders across Punjab were realising that the BJP was the only party genuinely committed to issues of development, good governance and national interest.

Chugh attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying its “failure and mismanagement” has pushed Punjab into a “crisis”. It also hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of promoting nepotism while suffering from “rudderless leadership”.

This situation, he said, had compelled genuine grassroots leaders to seek a platform that valued their commitment and dedication to Punjab, said Chugh in a statement.

A total of 15 candidates will contest the byelection, necessitated by the death of ruling party’s MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. The voting will be held on November 11, and the counting of votes will be conducted on November 14. The nominations process concluded on October 21.