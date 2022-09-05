Punjab AIG’s son caught with illegal weapon
The son of a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, who is currently posted as assistant inspector general (AIG) litigation in Chandigarh, at Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in his car at the Sector 17/18 light- point on Saturday evening.
Police officials say that though the weapon was found in his possession, they haven’t arrested him yet as probe is on to ascertain if it belongs to him.
As per information, around 11:20 pm on Saturday night, police stopped a Rubicon jeep at a naka. The jeep, bearing a temporary registration number, was being driven by Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali, and owns a music company. Police sources confirmed that he is the son of AIG Sarbjit Singh.
He was accompanied by Aman Panesar, 24, of Sector 19.
While checking, cops found a Glock handgun made in Austria and 13 live rounds.
The duo was not able to produce a permit or licence for the weapon.
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We are verifying who the weapon belongs to and have registered a case for now.”
On the reason for why the accused haven’t been arrested yet, police officials said they are checking if the two were unaware of the weapons in their vehicle. The arrests will be made after verification. They are also checking if there was any permission that allowed the weapon to cross state lines between Punjab and Chandigarh.
Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway: Flyover construction begins in absence of service lanes, worsens traffic snarls
With the National Highways Authority of India beginning the construction of two flyovers on the Dera Bassi-Zirakpur highway without creating service lanes, commuters are having a harrowing time navigating through this route. The flyovers of 800 metres each are to come up at two points – the McDonald's light points and the Singhpura Chowk, at a cost of Rs 45 crore. According to a vehicular survey, around 40,000 vehicles pass through the highway daily.
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern
The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh. The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine. In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.
Ahead polls, student leaders seeking political mileage: PU on ongoing protests
Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections are proposed to be held in September-end, after a two-year hiatus. “Such situations are common enough. The committee appointed to look into the dharna is chaired by professor Deepti Gupta, dean, international students. When asked about the situation, professor Gupta said mild disagreement is common within large groups,” varsity said. It also said it was unfortunate that vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances.
PGIMER refuses to continue joint nuclear medicine course with Panjab University
Amid uncertainty over admissions at Panjab University's nuclear medicine programme, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has conveyed to the varsity that it will not renew the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for running the joint course. PU had so far been running its MSc nuclear medicine course in collaboration with PGIMER. As part of this, students in the second year of the course used to undergo training at PGIMER.
NABARD approves ₹11.22 cr for 5 bridges at Patiala ki Rao
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has approved Rs 11.22 crore for the construction of five bridges over Patiala ki Rao in and around Tanda-Koraran village. In a press release, Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said, “A fund of Rs 11.22 crore has been sanctioned by the Central government through NABARD for construction of five bridges on Rao of Patiala, which will help the rain-fed river. The construction of bridges will start soon.”
