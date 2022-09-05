Punjab AIG’s son caught with illegal weapon

The son of a Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer, who is currently posted as assistant inspector general (AIG) litigation in Chandigarh, at Punjab bureau of investigation, was caught carrying an illegal weapon in his car at the Sector 17/18 light- point on Saturday evening.

Police officials say that though the weapon was found in his possession, they haven’t arrested him yet as probe is on to ascertain if it belongs to him.

As per information, around 11:20 pm on Saturday night, police stopped a Rubicon jeep at a naka. The jeep, bearing a temporary registration number, was being driven by Parvar Nishan Singh, 24, of Sector 39-D, who currently resides in Commando Complex Phase 11, Mohali, and owns a music company. Police sources confirmed that he is the son of AIG Sarbjit Singh.

He was accompanied by Aman Panesar, 24, of Sector 19.

While checking, cops found a Glock handgun made in Austria and 13 live rounds.

The duo was not able to produce a permit or licence for the weapon.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “We are verifying who the weapon belongs to and have registered a case for now.”

On the reason for why the accused haven’t been arrested yet, police officials said they are checking if the two were unaware of the weapons in their vehicle. The arrests will be made after verification. They are also checking if there was any permission that allowed the weapon to cross state lines between Punjab and Chandigarh.